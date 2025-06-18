HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 86.47 against US dollar

Wed, 18 June 2025
19:14
The rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at 86.47 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, dragged down by risk-off sentiments and elevated crude oil prices. 

Forex traders said the rupee dwindled amid weak domestic equity markets and the broad strength of the dollar. 

Moreover, elevated global crude oil prices and selling pressure from foreign investors also weighed on the local unit, they said, adding that the domestic markets are falling on risk aversion in the global markets amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit witnessed heavy volatility. 

It opened at 86.42 against the greenback and touched an intra-day high of 86.25 and a low of 86.57 against the greenback during the day. 

At the end of Wednesday's trading session, the local unit was at 86.47 (provisional), down 13 paise over its previous closing price. 

On Tuesday, the rupee declined 30 paise to close at 86.34 against the greenback. -- PTI

