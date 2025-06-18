HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rains continue in Kerala, IMD issues orange alert

Wed, 18 June 2025
Share:
14:58
File pic
File pic
As rains continued to lash parts of Kerala, disrupting normal life, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts for the day.

It also sounded an orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts for three hours from 1 pm. 

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm. Additionally, the IMD warned against carrying out fishing activities along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts on Wednesday and Thursday due to the possibility of strong winds of speeds ranging between 40 to 60 km per hour.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian tourist in Iran travels 500 km to border but no entry
LIVE! Indian tourist in Iran travels 500 km to border but no entry

You didn't stop war, Modi tells Trump; declines US visit
You didn't stop war, Modi tells Trump; declines US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with President Donald Trump and set the record straight that India had paused strikes on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor following a request from Islamabad and not due to mediation or offer of a trade...

Trump to host Pakistan Army chief at White House today
Trump to host Pakistan Army chief at White House today

United States President Donald Trump will host Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House on Wednesday.

'Marathis Are Anxious About Survival'
'Marathis Are Anxious About Survival'

'Maharashtrians are facing a dual battle -- numerical battle with North Indians and financial battle with Gujaratis and Marwaris.''This has created anxiety about survival and ownership over Mumbai and Maharashtra.'

Ambani's Rs 86 Cr Bet On Trump Card
Ambani's Rs 86 Cr Bet On Trump Card

Reliance 4IR Realty Development, a unit of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, paid a Rs 86.5 crore 'development fee' to license the Trump brand for a forthcoming real estate project in Mumbai.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD