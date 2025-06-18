HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Punjab: BSF recovers two drones from Tarn Taran, Ferozepur districts

Wed, 18 June 2025
21:14
File image
The Border Security Force recovered two drones from Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts in two separate search operations on Wednesday, according to an official statement. 

According to an official release from PRO, "Based on information, a search operation launched by the BSF troops led to the recovery of 1 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to village Kalia of Tarn Taran district." 

"Later, the BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police successfully recovered another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to village Gendhu Kilcha of Ferozepur district," it said. 

The release said that swift actions of BSF troops on precise inputs and robust technical counter measures deployed on border successfully thwarted a few more nefarious attempts of illicit drone intrusions from across the border. 

Meanwhile, in significant move aimed at improving comfort and efficiency, Border Security Force personnel will soon be donning newly designed uniforms with upgraded features tailored for India's diverse climate conditions. -- ANI

