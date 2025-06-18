Punjab: BSF recovers two drones from Tarn Taran, Ferozepur districts

21:14

According to an official release from PRO, "Based on information, a search operation launched by the BSF troops led to the recovery of 1 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to village Kalia of Tarn Taran district."





"Later, the BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police successfully recovered another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to village Gendhu Kilcha of Ferozepur district," it said.





The release said that swift actions of BSF troops on precise inputs and robust technical counter measures deployed on border successfully thwarted a few more nefarious attempts of illicit drone intrusions from across the border.





The release said that swift actions of BSF troops on precise inputs and robust technical counter measures deployed on border successfully thwarted a few more nefarious attempts of illicit drone intrusions from across the border.

