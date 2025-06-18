HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Please don't engage in anti-India rhetoric: British Sikhs to Canadian Sikhs

Wed, 18 June 2025
13:27
The message
The British Sikh Association issues this message: Appeal to Canadian Sikhs. Please don't engage in anti-India rhetoric because of Canadian citizenship. Please think how your activities affect fellow Sikhs in India? Our Gurus paid Supreme sacrifices to earn the respect we enjoy today. Please do that damage it. @SGPCAmritsar."

The Patna Sahib Gurudwara Takht has strongly criticised the anti-India protests by Khalistani groups, ahead of the G7 summit in Canada, stating that the way children were used in the protests is "highly condemnable."

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Sudeep Singh, Spokesperson for Takht Sri Patna Sahib, expressed his disappointment, stating, "We have received information that PM Modi is going to Canada to attend the G7 Summit. Before PM Modi reached Canada, there were protests in which Khalistanis were also involved. The way children were used in the protests is highly condemnable."

