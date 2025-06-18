No negotiations with Iran, ops to continue: Israel

17:10

Damaged building and cars in Israel





Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz in a tweet on social media platform X also hinted at the possibility of a regime change in the Islamic nation. "A tornado passes over Tehran. Symbols of government are being bombed and destroyed -- from the Broadcasting Authority and soon other targets -- and crowds of residents are fleeing. This is how dictatorships collapse," Katz wrote, hinting towards a possible regime change in Tehran.





Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar briefed foreign ambassadors at the site of the Iranian ballistic missile attack in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, on Sunday, in which at least nine persons were killed and dozens others injured. "There are no negotiations. The operation will continue until we achieve our objectives," he told the foreign diplomats.





"The Iranian regime deliberately targets population centres and murders civilians. They are making a mistake. They do not understand that the Israeli people are strong and massively support 'Operation Rising Lion'!," Sa'ar stressed.





Ambassadors from more than 30 countries, including India, attended the briefing at the site. Bat Yam's Mayor Tzvika Brot was also present. Briefing the press earlier at the site, the Israeli foreign minister emphasised that Israel will achieve its objectives in the ongoing operation.





"I have no doubt that we will achieve our objectives in this operation to remove the existential threat. We are determined to continue until we reach our objectives. There are no negotiations. The operation will continue until we achieve our objectives," he vowed.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is pursuing two goals -- to foil Iran's nuclear ambitions and to neutralise its missile production and attack capabilities. -- PTI

Israeli ministers on Wednesday asserted that there will be "no negotiations" with Iran as they vowed to carry on with Operation Rising Lion till it achieves its objectives.