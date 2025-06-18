Munir empowered to discuss Kashmir with Trump

10:23





South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman pointed out the significance of the meeting in a post on X. "Senior US officials often engage with Pakistani Army Chiefs, but rarely is one hosted at the White House by the US President. One of many reasons why Munir's scheduled meeting with Trump is so significant, especially as his administration considers its options regarding the war in Iran," he posted on X.





"For what it's worth, the scheduled Trump-Munir meeting shouldn't only be seen through the lens of the Israel-Iran war. There's been US-Pak engagement on critical minerals, crypto, and Counter Terrorism. Trump takes a deep personal interest in all of these. And Munir is empowered to talk about it all. Also, Kashmir," he added.





Derek J. Grossman, National Security and Indo-Pacific analyst, said, "India, time to speak up! Trump this week is scheduled to meet at the White House with Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir, who New Delhi believes is the terrorist mastermind behind attacks on Indians."





The last Pakistani military leader to meet a sitting U.S. President was General Pervez Musharraf in 2001, who did so as the nation's head of state during his tenure as a military dictator. -- PTI

