HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai's Powai Lake overflows after heavy rains

Wed, 18 June 2025
Share:
09:31
File pic
File pic
The scenic Powai Lake in Mumbai overflowed on Wednesday morning following heavy rains in its catchment areas for the last two days, a civic official said. Its water is not potable and is used only for industrial purposes.

Having a storage capacity of 545 crore litres, the lake started overflowing at 6 am, the official said. "The lake has reached its capacity and started overflowing due to heavy rainfall in its catchment areas over the past two days," the official said, adding the water level was at 195.10 feet. 

The water body, a popular recreation spot surrounded by greenery and high-rises in Powai area, has started overflowing 20 days earlier compared to last year. When the lake is full, the water area is around 2.23 square kilometres, while the catchment area is 6.61 sq km.

Located 27 km from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, the Powai Lake was built in 1890 at a cost of Rs 12.59 lakh. Seven reservoirs, namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, supply 385 crore litres of potable water to the megapolis. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US mediation did not lead to Indo-Pak ceasefire: PM tells Trump
LIVE! US mediation did not lead to Indo-Pak ceasefire: PM tells Trump

India, Canada agree to restore high commissioners
India, Canada agree to restore high commissioners

India and Canada have agreed to restore High Commissioners to each other's capitals at an early date, the first in 'calibrated steps' to restore stability to the 'very important relationship', Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Shuks' Axiom-4 mission put off to June 22
Shuks' Axiom-4 mission put off to June 22

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station has been postponed to June 22, to allow National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to evaluate the operations on the orbital lab after the...

AI 171 Crash: Why DNA Matching Is Taking Time
AI 171 Crash: Why DNA Matching Is Taking Time

'If you have 270 bodies and each body is fragmented into 10 parts, you cannot do (so many) DNA tests and even if you do it will be a long procedure.'

'No Need To Search For 100 Per Cent Of The Body'
'No Need To Search For 100 Per Cent Of The Body'

'If major components of any dead body from which you can retrieve DNA is available, that is enough.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD