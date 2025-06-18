HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi meets South Korean, Mexican presidents at G7

Wed, 18 June 2025
PM Narendra Modi meets Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, in Kananaskis, Canada./ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis. 

The prime minister, who is in Canada to attend the G7 Summit, held a pull-aside with Lee Jae-myung, officials said. 

He also met with the Mexican president on the sidelines of the summit, they added. 

Earlier, Modi had said he would be discussing important global issues and emphasise the priorities of the Global South as he meets world leaders at the G7 Summit. 

This is Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade. -- PTI

