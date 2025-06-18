Modi meets South Korean, Mexican presidents at G7

00:23

PM Narendra Modi meets Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, in Kananaskis, Canada./ANI Photo





The prime minister, who is in Canada to attend the G7 Summit, held a pull-aside with Lee Jae-myung, officials said.





He also met with the Mexican president on the sidelines of the summit, they added.





Earlier, Modi had said he would be discussing important global issues and emphasise the priorities of the Global South as he meets world leaders at the G7 Summit.





This is Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade. -- PTI

