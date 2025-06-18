HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi leaves for Croatia

Wed, 18 June 2025
09:11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Croatia, the third and final stop of his three-nation tour, after concluding his 'productive' visit to Canada where he attended the G7 Summit.

'Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability,' he said in a post on X on Tuesday.

In Kananaskis, the prime minister held 'productive' exchanges with leaders of the seven-nation bloc on key global challenges and shared aspirations for a better planet.

'PM @narendramodi concludes a very productive visit to Canada! Held fruitful dialogue on key issues in the global context on Energy Security, Technology and Innovation at the @G7 Summit. Met with several leaders & discussed bilateral ties,' Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in an X post.

'Next stop Croatia,' he added.

Modi met several world leaders here and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and the economy.

Among the leaders that he met were his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

During his talks with Carney, he emphasised that the relations between the two nations are 'extremely important', adding that New Delhi and Ottawa should work together to achieve win-win cooperation in various sectors.

Following the talks, India and Canada agreed to designate new high commissioners, with a view to return to regular services to citizens and businesses in both countries, according to a statement by the office of the Canadian Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Calgary, Canada Monday evening from Cyprus. This was his first visit to Canada in a decade.  -- PTI

