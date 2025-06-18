Modi holds talks with Croatian counterpart Plenkovic

23:56

PM Narendra Modi with Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenković addresses a joint press statement/@MEAIndia X//ANI Photo





Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Balkan nation, arrived in Zagreb earlier in the day on the last leg of his three-nation tour.





He was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival for the talks. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, national security adviser Ajit Doval and foreign secretary Vikram Misri were present during the talks.





Modi will also meet President Zoran Milanovic.





"Both our countries enjoy centuries-old close cultural links. As the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, it will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest," Modi said ahead of his visit.





In a special gesture, Prime Minister Plenkovic received PM Modi at the airport upon his arrival from Canada. Plenkovic said that Modi's visit came at an important geopolitical moment. -- PTI

