HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Modi holds talks with Croatian counterpart Plenkovic

Wed, 18 June 2025
Share:
23:56
PM Narendra Modi with Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenković addresses a joint press statement/@MEAIndia X//ANI Photo
PM Narendra Modi with Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenković addresses a joint press statement/@MEAIndia X//ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic to discuss a range of issues to boost bilateral ties. 

Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Balkan nation, arrived in Zagreb earlier in the day on the last leg of his three-nation tour. 

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival for the talks. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, national security adviser Ajit Doval and foreign secretary Vikram Misri were present during the talks. 

Modi will also meet President Zoran Milanovic. 

"Both our countries enjoy centuries-old close cultural links. As the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, it will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest," Modi said ahead of his visit. 

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Plenkovic received PM Modi at the airport upon his arrival from Canada. Plenkovic said that Modi's visit came at an important geopolitical moment. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

AI crash: Lone survivor attends brother's cremation
AI crash: Lone survivor attends brother's cremation

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, has been discharged from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital following his recovery, and he later attended the cremation of his deceased brother who was flying with him on...

LIVE! India launches Op Sindhu to evacuate citizens from Iran
LIVE! India launches Op Sindhu to evacuate citizens from Iran

Will not surrender to anyone, says Khamenei; warns US
Will not surrender to anyone, says Khamenei; warns US

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday warned Israel and said that the "Zionist regime made a grave mistake" and "will face the consequences of its actions".

Iran read for talks if..., says envoy; seeks India's help
Iran read for talks if..., says envoy; seeks India's help

In an interaction with PTI Videos in New Delhi, Iran's deputy chief of mission to India Mohammad Javad Hosseini also said Americans should "put pressure" and bring the other side back to the negotiating table.

AI crash creates insurance dilemma: Nominees also dead
AI crash creates insurance dilemma: Nominees also dead

There have been some cases where the entire family has perished or both spouses died in the crash, which are making the claims process particularly complex.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD