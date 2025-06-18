HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi arrives in Croatia in last leg of his three-nation visit

Wed, 18 June 2025
18:02
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Croatia in the final leg of his three-nation visit. 

Modi arrived in Zagreb after concluding his visit to Canada, where he participated in the G7 Summit. 

The prime minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival in Croatia. 

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship with the visit opening new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest. 

The PM will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and meet the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic. 

The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union. 

Modi described his visit to Canada as "productive" and said the G7 Summit witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. 

"Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability," PM Modi said in a post on X. -- ANI

