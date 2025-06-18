HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi and Meloni strike a chord at G7

Wed, 18 June 2025
Share:
09:14
image
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday posted on X a photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, captioned: 'Italy and India, linked by a great friendship.'

PM Modi responded warmly, quoting her post and writing: 'Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India's friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!'

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit held in Kananaskis, Canada, underscoring the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US mediation did not lead to Indo-Pak ceasefire: PM tells Trump
LIVE! US mediation did not lead to Indo-Pak ceasefire: PM tells Trump

India, Canada agree to restore high commissioners
India, Canada agree to restore high commissioners

India and Canada have agreed to restore High Commissioners to each other's capitals at an early date, the first in 'calibrated steps' to restore stability to the 'very important relationship', Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Shuks' Axiom-4 mission put off to June 22
Shuks' Axiom-4 mission put off to June 22

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station has been postponed to June 22, to allow National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to evaluate the operations on the orbital lab after the...

AI 171 Crash: Why DNA Matching Is Taking Time
AI 171 Crash: Why DNA Matching Is Taking Time

'If you have 270 bodies and each body is fragmented into 10 parts, you cannot do (so many) DNA tests and even if you do it will be a long procedure.'

'No Need To Search For 100 Per Cent Of The Body'
'No Need To Search For 100 Per Cent Of The Body'

'If major components of any dead body from which you can retrieve DNA is available, that is enough.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD