Modi and Meloni strike a chord at G7

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday posted on X a photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, captioned: 'Italy and India, linked by a great friendship.'



PM Modi responded warmly, quoting her post and writing: 'Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India's friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!'



The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit held in Kananaskis, Canada, underscoring the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.