Meghalaya cops visit Sonam's maternal home, question kin

Sonam Raghuvanshi is the prime accused in the case





The investigation team arrived at Sonam's maternal house in Govind Nagar Kharcha area of the city. After the police personnel entered the house, its door was shut from inside so that nobody else gained access, eyewitnesses said.





The Meghalaya police team was at Sonam's house for around two hours, they said. Immediately after the police team left the place, her brother Govind boarded a car and left the spot.





Talking to reporters without providing any details, Govind said the Meghalaya police made "general inquiries" from him and his family members about Sonam's behaviour. On the reports of Sonam having long conversations with someone named Sanjay Verma on the phone before the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Govind said he had no information about this. Raja Raghuvanshi's family has demanded that all the members of Sonam's family should undergo narco test to bring out the complete truth of the murder.





On this demand, Govind said he has "not committed any sin", but he is ready to undergo all kinds of investigation if anyone has doubts. The Meghalaya police visited Raja Raghuvanshi's house in Sahakar Nagar on Tuesday night and recorded the statements of his family members.





Raja's elder brother Vipin Raghuvanshi said, "A three-member team of the Meghalaya police was at our house for about half an hour. They asked us questions about Sonam's behaviour. We were also asked how many days Sonam stayed at our house after marriage?"





Raja's wife Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwah (20) and three of Kushwah's friends - Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi - have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.

