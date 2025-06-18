HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maoist couple surrenders before security forces in Chhattisgarh

Wed, 18 June 2025
18:41
Two senior Maoist cadres, including an education unit commander and a press team member, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, officials said. 

Jeevan Tulavi, 45, and his wife Agasha, 35, were active in the Maoist ranks for more than 20 years. 

They surrendered in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, about 180 km from the state capital Raipur. Tulavi alias Ram Tulavi was the divisional committee member and was working as education team commander in Maad division (Abujhmad), while Agasha alias Aarti Korram was an area committee member of the outlawed CPI-Maoist and was working in the press team in the same (Maad) division and used to draft press releases, a senior officer said. 

The state police had placed a Rs 8 lakh reward for catching Tulavi, he said. 

The couple surrendered before Rajnandgaon range inspector general of police Abhishek Shandilya, superintendent of police Y P Singh, and Commandant of the 27th Indo-Tibetan Border Police force Vivek Kumar Pandey. 

The security forces called the surrender a "major" success, given that the two Maoists were part of the ideological setup of the Maoists, who worked to motivate the cadres and recruit fresh blood into the fold. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

AI crash: Lone survivor attends brother's cremation
AI crash: Lone survivor attends brother's cremation

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, has been discharged from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital following his recovery, and he later attended the cremation of his deceased brother who was flying with him on...

LIVE! Khamenei rejects Trump's surrender call, warns US
LIVE! Khamenei rejects Trump's surrender call, warns US

AI crash creates insurance dilemma: Nominees also dead
AI crash creates insurance dilemma: Nominees also dead

There have been some cases where the entire family has perished or both spouses died in the crash, which are making the claims process particularly complex.

You didn't stop war, Modi tells Trump; declines US visit
You didn't stop war, Modi tells Trump; declines US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with President Donald Trump and set the record straight that India had paused strikes on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor following a request from Islamabad and not due to mediation or offer of a trade...

Reliance Infra-Dassault pact to make Falcon jets in India
Reliance Infra-Dassault pact to make Falcon jets in India

In a move that signifies a major leap for India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities, the collaboration will establish a final assembly line for the Falcon 2000 jets in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

