Maoist couple surrenders before security forces in Chhattisgarh

18:41





Jeevan Tulavi, 45, and his wife Agasha, 35, were active in the Maoist ranks for more than 20 years.





They surrendered in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, about 180 km from the state capital Raipur. Tulavi alias Ram Tulavi was the divisional committee member and was working as education team commander in Maad division (Abujhmad), while Agasha alias Aarti Korram was an area committee member of the outlawed CPI-Maoist and was working in the press team in the same (Maad) division and used to draft press releases, a senior officer said.





The state police had placed a Rs 8 lakh reward for catching Tulavi, he said.





The couple surrendered before Rajnandgaon range inspector general of police Abhishek Shandilya, superintendent of police Y P Singh, and Commandant of the 27th Indo-Tibetan Border Police force Vivek Kumar Pandey.





The security forces called the surrender a "major" success, given that the two Maoists were part of the ideological setup of the Maoists, who worked to motivate the cadres and recruit fresh blood into the fold. -- PTI

Two senior Maoist cadres, including an education unit commander and a press team member, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, officials said.