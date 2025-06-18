Khamenei rejects Trump's surrender call, warns US

17:45

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Pic: Reuters





During an official statement read by a state television anchor, Khamenei issued a stark warning, asserting that any direct military involvement by American forces would inflict "irreparable damage" upon them.





This powerful rebuke from the Ayatollah, who has maintained a low public profile since the recent hostilities began, directly followed a social media post by US President Donald Trump.





Trump had demanded "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER" from Iran and, in a provocative statement, indicated that while the US was aware of Khamenei's location, there were "no plans to kill him, at least not for now."





Initially, President Trump had distanced himself from Israel's surprise attack on Friday, which marked the genesis of the current conflict.





However, in recent days, his rhetoric has shifted, hinting at a potentially expanded American role.





Trump has stated his desire for an outcome "much bigger" than a mere ceasefire, a sentiment underscored by the deployment of additional US warplanes to the region.





Earlier on Wednesday, an Iranian official had already cautioned that direct US intervention risked triggering an "all-out war."





Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, while not providing extensive details, implicitly highlighted the significant risk, noting that thousands of American troops are strategically based in nearby countries, well within the range of Iran's substantial arsenal.





The United States, for its part, has publicly threatened a "massive response" to any attack targeting its forces or interests.





Further solidifying Iran's position, another Iranian official confirmed the nation's unwavering commitment to enriching uranium for peaceful purposes. This statement effectively dismissed Trump's demands for Iran to dismantle its disputed nuclear program, signaling a continued path that has been a point of international contention.





The escalating exchange of warnings and military posturing highlights the precariously heightened state of affairs in the Middle East, with both sides signaling an unwillingness to yield in the face of mounting pressure.

