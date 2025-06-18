HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Iran has launched more than 400 missiles toward Israel

Wed, 18 June 2025
15:08
Smoke rises from an Israeli attack on Sharan Oil depot in Tehran
Since Israel launched strikes on Iran last Friday, Iran has launched more than 400 missiles and hundreds of drones towards Israel, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, reports CNN.

The strikes have hit 40 sites across Israel, the office said, resulting in nearly 19,000 damage claims submitted to the tax authority.

So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel, more than 800 have been wounded and over 3,800 people have been evacuated from their homes, the office said.

At least 224 people have been killed in Iran since Friday, according to Iranian authorities.

