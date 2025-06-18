India launches Op Sindhu to evacuate citizens from Iran

21:05

Indian students on way to Delhi after their evacuation from Iran/MEA India on X





"India accords highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad," the ministry of external affairs said.





More than 4,000 Indian nationals are living in Iran and half of them are students.





The MEA said the Indian embassy in Tehran has evacuated 110 Indian students from northern Iran, assisting them in safely crossing over into Armenia on Tuesday.





The students have travelled by road to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, under the supervision of the Indian missions in Iran and Armenia.





"These students departed Yerevan on a special flight at 1455 hours on June 18 and will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of June 19 as part of the initial stages of Operation Sindhu," the MEA said.





New Delhi said it is grateful to the governments of Iran and Armenia for the smooth facilitation of the evacuation process.





In view of the deteriorating situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, India has been taking various steps over the last several days for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran. -- PTI

India on Wednesday announced launching 'Operation Sindhu' to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran as the conflict between Iran and Israel showed no sign of letting up.