India continuing interference: Canadian security

Wed, 18 June 2025
Within hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held "productive talks' at the G7 summit in Alberta, Canadian security agencies have raised concerns regarding alleged influence operations by Indian officials targeting Canadian communities and politicians, particularly in relation to the Sikh independence movement known as Khalistan, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) disclosed in October that they had communicated more than a dozen threats to Sikhs advocating for a separate homeland carved out of India.

A report from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) further elaborates on these activities, stating, "Indian officials, including their Canada-based proxy agents, engage in a range of activities that seek to influence Canadian communities and politicians." 

The report continues, "These activities attempt to steer Canada's positions into alignment with India's interests on key issues, particularly with respect to how the Indian government perceives Canada-based supporters of an independent homeland that they call Khalistan."

Requests for comment directed to the Indian high commission did not receive an immediate response, Reuters reported.

