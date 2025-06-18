HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India, Canada agree to restore High Commissioners

Wed, 18 June 2025
08:48
image
Yoshita Singh, PTI

India and Canada have agreed to restore High Commissioners to each other's capitals at an early date, the first in 'calibrated steps' to restore stability to the 'very important relationship', Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney had a 'very positive and constructive meeting' on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.

"The meeting discussed the importance of the India-Canada relationship, which is based on shared values, democracy and the rule of law, people-to-people contact and many other commonalities," Misri said in a video statement.

He said that the prime ministers agreed to take 'calibrated steps' to restore stability to this 'very important relationship', and the 'first of these steps that was agreed on was to restore High Commissioners to each other's capitals at an early date. Other diplomatic steps will follow.'

In due course, the two prime ministers also agreed to resume senior and working-level mechanisms and discussions in a host of areas related to trade, people-to-people contact and connectivity, intended to bring greater momentum to the relationship. 

Last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the killing of pro-Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney during the G7 Leader's Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on June 17, 2025. Photograph: Amber Bracken/Reuters

