HC directs Centre to resume MGNREGA in West Bengal from Aug 1

19:58

File image of Calcutta high court./ANI Photo





The matter will come up for further hearing after August 15.





Between 2022-23 and 2025-26, Bengal was supposed to receive allocations.





From 2016 to the next six years, West Bengal was allocated 50,593 crore under the 100 Days Work Scheme (MGNREGA).





Allegations of irregularities surfaced in works amounting to only 9.20 crore, against which action was also taken.





All related documents and records have been submitted to the Ministry of Rural Development.





The court highlighted that the 100-day work scheme is a long-term, centrally funded project where money is directly transferred to workers' bank accounts.





It stressed the importance of resuming the scheme in the public interest.





A division bench led by Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam observed that while instances of fund misuse had been proven in four districts, the suspension of the entire scheme for three years was unjustifiable.





BJP leader Amit Malviya welcomed the HC Verdict calling it a huge blow to the Mamata Banerjee government. -- ANI

The Calcutta high court on Wednesday directed the Centre to resume disbursal of MGNREGA funds in West Bengal from August 1, while allowing the Union government to set necessary safeguards to prevent corruption.