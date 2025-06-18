HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC directs Centre to resume MGNREGA in West Bengal from Aug 1

Wed, 18 June 2025
Share:
19:58
File image of Calcutta high court./ANI Photo
File image of Calcutta high court./ANI Photo
The Calcutta high court on Wednesday directed the Centre to resume disbursal of MGNREGA funds in West Bengal from August 1, while allowing the Union government to set necessary safeguards to prevent corruption.

The matter will come up for further hearing after August 15.

Between 2022-23 and 2025-26, Bengal was supposed to receive allocations. 

From 2016 to the next six years, West Bengal was allocated 50,593 crore under the 100 Days Work Scheme (MGNREGA). 

Allegations of irregularities surfaced in works amounting to only 9.20 crore, against which action was also taken.

All related documents and records have been submitted to the Ministry of Rural Development.

The court highlighted that the 100-day work scheme is a long-term, centrally funded project where money is directly transferred to workers' bank accounts. 

It stressed the importance of resuming the scheme in the public interest.

A division bench led by Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam observed that while instances of fund misuse had been proven in four districts, the suspension of the entire scheme for three years was unjustifiable.

BJP leader Amit Malviya welcomed the HC Verdict calling it a huge blow to the Mamata Banerjee government. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

AI crash: Lone survivor attends brother's cremation
AI crash: Lone survivor attends brother's cremation

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, has been discharged from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital following his recovery, and he later attended the cremation of his deceased brother who was flying with him on...

LIVE! Air India cancels 3 international flights due to tech snag
LIVE! Air India cancels 3 international flights due to tech snag

Envoys to return as India, Canada mend strained ties
Envoys to return as India, Canada mend strained ties

India and Canada have agreed to restore High Commissioners to each other's capitals at an early date, the first in 'calibrated steps' to restore stability to the 'very important relationship', Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Samaritan hands over 70 tolas of gold, cash from crash site
Samaritan hands over 70 tolas of gold, cash from crash site

Rajesh Patel, 57, said he collected nearly 70 tolas of gold ornaments, which would be priceless for the victims' kin, Rs 50,000 and a few US dollars from the scene of the deadly aviation tragedy and handed them over to the police.

Meghalaya cops visit Sonam's maternal home, quiz kin
Meghalaya cops visit Sonam's maternal home, quiz kin

The Meghalaya police team was at Sonam's house for around two hours, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD