Four boys drown in Gandak river in Bihar's Begusarai

Wed, 18 June 2025
Four boys drowned while bathing in Gandak river in Bihar's Begusarai district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. 

The deceased have been identified as Raushan Kumar (12), twins Avinash Kumar and Abhishek Kumar (both 17), and Nitish Kumar (14). 

Khodawandpur SHO Mithilesh Kumar told reporters that eight boys had gone for a swim at Nurullahpur Sahni Tola ghat of Gandak river. 

"While four managed to reach the riverbank safely, the others were swept away by strong currents in a deeper section," he added. 

Locals alerted police immediately, and with the help of local swimmers, a rescue operation was launched. -- PTI

