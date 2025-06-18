Four boys drown in Gandak river in Bihar's Begusarai

20:17





The deceased have been identified as Raushan Kumar (12), twins Avinash Kumar and Abhishek Kumar (both 17), and Nitish Kumar (14).





Khodawandpur SHO Mithilesh Kumar told reporters that eight boys had gone for a swim at Nurullahpur Sahni Tola ghat of Gandak river.





"While four managed to reach the riverbank safely, the others were swept away by strong currents in a deeper section," he added.





Locals alerted police immediately, and with the help of local swimmers, a rescue operation was launched. -- PTI

