Former Shah of Iran's son says, 'Islamic Republic collapsing'

Pahlavi is the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran of the Pahlavi dynasty, shares this message on X:





"My Fellow Countrymen,





"The Islamic Republic has reached its end and is in the process of collapsing. Khamenei, like a frightened rat, has gone into hiding underground and has lost control of the situation. What has begun is irreversible. The future is bright, and together, we will pass through this sharp turn in history. In these difficult days, my heart is with all the defenseless citizens who have been harmed and have fallen victim to Khamenei's warmongering and delusions.





"For years, I have tried to prevent our homeland from being consumed by the fire of war. The end of the Islamic Republic is the end of its 46-year war against the Iranian nation. The regime's apparatus of repression is falling apart. All it takes now is a nationwide uprising to put an end to this nightmare once and for all. Now is the time to rise; the time to reclaim Iran. Let us all come forward--from Bandar Abbas to Bandar Anzali, from Shiraz to Isfahan, from Tabriz to Zahedan, from Mashhad to Ahvaz, from Shahr-e Kord to Kermanshah--and bring about the end of this regime.





"Do not fear the day after the fall of the Islamic Republic. Iran will not descend into civil war or instability. We have a plan for Iran's future and its flourishing. We are prepared for the first hundred days after the fall, for the transitional period, and for the establishment of a national and democratic government--by the Iranian people and for the Iranian people.





"To the military, law enforcement, security forces, and state employees--many of whom have been sending me messages in recent days--I say: Do not stand against the Iranian people for the sake of a regime whose fall has begun and is inevitable. Do not sacrifice yourselves for a decaying regime.





"By standing with the people, you can save your lives. Play a historic role in the transition from the Islamic Republic, and take part in building the future of Iran. A free and flourishing Iran lies ahead of us. May we be together soon. Long live Iran! Long live the Iranian nation!"

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last Shah toppled in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, issued a call regime change in Tehran, declaring that the Islamic Republic is collapsing and that the time has come for the Iranian people to "reclaim Iran."