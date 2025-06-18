HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Foil govt 'agenda' on Hindi mandate: Raj Thackeray

Wed, 18 June 2025
MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday asked what was the need to "impose" Hindi on students and appealed to schools in Maharashtra to foil the government's "hidden agenda to deliberately create a language divide".

Hindi is the state language of some northern states and it is wrong to force it on Maharashtra, where Marathi is widely used, he asserted. The state government on Tuesday issued an order saying Hindi will "generally" be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools in the state from classes 1 to 5. 

"If the government pressures the schools, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will stand by them like a "rock"," Thackeray said at a press conference, and demanded that the previous two-language formula of English and Marathi be continued. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong explains why our foreign policy received 'triple jhatka'
LIVE! Cong explains why our foreign policy received 'triple jhatka'

You didn't stop war, Modi tells Trump; declines US visit
You didn't stop war, Modi tells Trump; declines US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with President Donald Trump and set the record straight that India had paused strikes on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor following a request from Islamabad and not due to mediation or offer of a trade...

Trump to host Pakistan Army chief at White House today
Trump to host Pakistan Army chief at White House today

United States President Donald Trump will host Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House on Wednesday.

Caught with lover, married woman jumps off hotel roof
Caught with lover, married woman jumps off hotel roof

A married woman jumped off the roof of a hotel and fled after her husband allegedly caught her with another man in a room in Baraut town of Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.

Hindi as 3rd language made compulsory in Maharashtra
Hindi as 3rd language made compulsory in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has issued an order saying Hindi will be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools in the state from classes 1 to 5.

