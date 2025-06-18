Foil govt 'agenda' on Hindi mandate: Raj Thackeray

13:01





Hindi is the state language of some northern states and it is wrong to force it on Maharashtra, where Marathi is widely used, he asserted. The state government on Tuesday issued an order saying Hindi will "generally" be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools in the state from classes 1 to 5.





"If the government pressures the schools, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will stand by them like a "rock"," Thackeray said at a press conference, and demanded that the previous two-language formula of English and Marathi be continued. -- PTI

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday asked what was the need to "impose" Hindi on students and appealed to schools in Maharashtra to foil the government's "hidden agenda to deliberately create a language divide".