The incident took place on Jejuri-Morgaon road.





Four men and a woman who were in the car, the driver of the pick-up vehicle (a small truck), and two others who standing near the truck were killed, said Sandip Singh Gill, superintendent of police, Pune rural.





Further details were awaited, he said. -- PTI

