ED summons Cong leader DK Suresh in 'fraud' case

The federal probe agency arrested the woman, Aishwarya Gowda (33), in April following searches against her, Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni and some others.





The ED had then said in a statement that the woman claimed proximity with various "high-profile" politicians and cheated people by promising them high returns against gold, cash and bank deposits.





She is alleged to have used the name of Suresh and claimed to be his sister.





There are at least three cheating cases registered at Chandra Layout and Rajarajeshwari Nagar police stations in Bengaluru against Gowda, her husband Harish K N and some others.





Confirming that the ED officials served the notice when he and his brother were not at home, deputy CM Shivakumar said he instructed those at home to receive the notice.





He said his brother had lodged a police complaint alleging that someone was misusing his name.





On the summons, Shivakumar said, "My brother will cooperate with the ED whichever way possible. He will assist the ED by giving a statement."





He said some people who were cheated had come to him and explained to me that they were duped by the woman who introduced herself as his younger sister.





"I have told police to investigate it. So, we are ready to cooperate with the ED, in whichever way possible," the deputy CM said. -- PTI

