CBI books ex-DGM of ONGC, owners of 8 medical stores in Rs 45L fraud case

Wed, 18 June 2025
The CBI has registered a case against a former deputy general manager (medical services) of ONGC, Jorhat, Assam and nine others in a Rs 45 lakh fraud case related to issuance of bogus medical bills, officials said Wednesday. 

Accused ex-DGM Bijoy Kumar Shaw and his colleague the then contractual medical officer (occupational health) Eashitva Tamuly and the proprietors of eight empanelled private medical shops have been named in the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, they said. 

The agency has alleged that the group operated in collusion between 2019 and 2022 -- a timeframe largely overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic -- to misappropriate funds by fabricating medical documentation, the officials said. 

"It was also alleged that the proprietors of eight empanelled medical shops claimed false and bogus bills of Rs 45 lakh raised on the basis of fake requisition slips for issuance of medicines without the knowledge of beneficiaries of ONGC and their dependents," the CBI said in a statement. 

The CBI conducted searches at the residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, the agency said. 

The FIR registered by the agency on the complaint of ONGC Vigilance Department alleged that between 2019 and 2022, the accused medical shops supplied medicines to ONGC and CISF personnel based on slips generated by ONGC's Medical Section in Jorhat, where Shaw was posted. -- PTI

