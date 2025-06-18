Blackstone Acquires South City Mall in Kolkata For Rs 3.2K Cr

11:04





Spread over one million square feet, the mall features an array of brands from Zara to Tommy Hilfiger, Armani, Calvin Klein, Benetton, Adidas, Puma and Skechers, among others. It has an expansive food and beverages footprint with 10 restaurants.





The 1,400-seater food court is touted to be the largest in the region. The mall generates an annual turnover of Rs 1,800 crore (Rs 18 billion).





Asheesh Mohta, head of real estate acquisitions - India, Blackstone, said, South City Mall is a place where the community comes together, it's the definitive destination in Kolkata for shopping, dining, leisure, and entertainment.





Real estate services firm Anarock was the sole transaction advisor to the deal. Anarock said that the transaction is the largest real estate deal in Kolkata and largest in the mall space in eastern India.





Soumendu Chatterjee, regional director -- land, Anarock Group, said, "The mall has a very high footfall '" daily visitors range between 55,000 and 60,000, surging to 75,000 to 200,000 during weekends and festival seasons."





Earlier, Blackstone -- through Nexus Select Trust, the only retail real estate investment trust in India -- acquired Citywalk mall in Delhi's Saket for Rs 6,200 crore (Rs 62 billion). This is the country's most expensive mall deal.





In 2020, Blackstone acquired the mall business of Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects for $1,237 million.





As part of a combined transaction, Blackstone has also acquired unsold inventories in Sri Lankan residential project Altair from the South City Group, taking the total deal size to Rs 3,400 crore (Rs 34 billion)





-- Prachi Pisal, Dev Chatterjee, Ishita Ayan Dutt, Business Standard

American private equity firm Blackstone has acquired South City Mall in Kolkata for a transaction value of Rs 3,250 crore (Rs 32.50 billion), marking the city's largest real estate deal to date.