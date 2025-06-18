HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BJD chief Naveen Patnaik to undergo arthritis surgery in Mumbai

Wed, 18 June 2025
23:05
image
Biju Janata Dal president and Leader of the Opposition in Odisha assembly Naveen Patnaik will undergo a medical procedure for cervical arthritis at a private hospital in Mumbai on June 22. 

Patnaik delegated power to the BJD's Political Affairs Committee to look after the day to day functioning of the party during his absence. 

"Jai Jagannath. As advised by medical experts, I would be undergoing a procedure for cervical arthritis on 22nd of this month at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. My personal doctor Dr Ramakant Panda is coordinating this in Mumbai. With blessings of Lord Jagannatha and good wishes of my brothers and sisters of Odisha, looking forward to returning soon to continue to serve all of you," Patnaik said in a post on X. 

In an office order, Patnaik said as he will be in Mumbai, the day-to-day affairs of the Biju Janata Dal will be handled by the PAC during his absence. 

Also, Shri Debi Prasad Mishra, Senior Vice President, Headquarters, will co-ordinate activities and programmes between different wings of the party, the order said. 

PAC is the highest decision-making panel of the regional outfit headed by Patnaik. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wished him a speedy recovery. -- PTI

