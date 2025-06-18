HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bali-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi due to volcanic eruption

Wed, 18 June 2025
Share:
10:10
image
Volcanic eruption near Bali Airport in Indonesia forced Air India to divert mid-way the Delhi-Bali flight back to the National Capital on Wednesday, the airline said in a statement. 

The flight safely landed back in Delhi and all passengers have been disembarked, Air India said in the statement. 

"Air India flight AI2145 on June 18 from Delhi to Bali was advised to air return to Delhi due to reports of volcanic eruption near destination airport Bali, in the interest of safety," it said. 

Passengers have been provided with hotel accommodation, Air India said, adding that full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling has also been offered to the passengers. PTI

TOP STORIES

Modi rejects Trump's mediation claim, declines US visit
Modi rejects Trump's mediation claim, declines US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone with United States President Donald Trump and made it clear that no mediation or trade deal led to an understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

LIVE! AI cancels Lucknow-Mumbai flight due to operational issues
LIVE! AI cancels Lucknow-Mumbai flight due to operational issues

India, Canada agree to restore high commissioners
India, Canada agree to restore high commissioners

India and Canada have agreed to restore High Commissioners to each other's capitals at an early date, the first in 'calibrated steps' to restore stability to the 'very important relationship', Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Shuks' Axiom-4 mission put off to June 22
Shuks' Axiom-4 mission put off to June 22

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station has been postponed to June 22, to allow National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to evaluate the operations on the orbital lab after the...

AI 171 Crash: Why DNA Matching Is Taking Time
AI 171 Crash: Why DNA Matching Is Taking Time

'If you have 270 bodies and each body is fragmented into 10 parts, you cannot do (so many) DNA tests and even if you do it will be a long procedure.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD