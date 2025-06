09:46





DNA testing is being conducted by forensic teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU). -- ANI

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday announced that 184 DNA samples have been matched so far after the tragic London-bound Air India plane crash. In a post on the social media platform X, Sanghavi wrote, "Air India crash update: As of 8 am, 184 DNA have been matched."