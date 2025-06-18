HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Air India cancels 3 international flights due to tech snag

Wed, 18 June 2025
18:43
Air India has cancelled three of its international flights on Wednesday owing to various reasons, including maintenance and technical issues. 

Two of these flights were cancelled after the passengers had already boarded the aircraft, the airline said. 

The airline said it had to cancel its Toronto-Delhi flight AI188 of June 18 due to extended maintenance and consequently operating crew coming under regulatory flight duty time limitation norms. 

Passengers, who had already boarded the aircraft, were disembarked following cancellation of the flight, it said. 

Also, flight AI996 from Dubai to Delhi on June 18, 2025 was cancelled due to technical reasons and passengers were disembarked after boarding, as per Air India. 

However, the airline's flight AI2145 from Delhi to Bali was cancelled after it was advised to return to Delhi mid-way due to reports of volcanic eruption near the destination airport Bali, in the interest of safety, Air India stated. 

The flight safely landed back in Delhi and all passengers were disembarked. 

Air India said its teams on the ground are making alternative arrangements for the passengers to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest. 

Full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling have also been offered to passengers. -- PTI

