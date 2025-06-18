AI-171: Insurers in a fix, policyholders and nominees dead

15:48





There are instances of an entire family perishing or one of the spouses dying in the horrific June 12 crash of the London-bound plane, which claimed the lives of 241 persons on board and 29 on the ground. Immediately after the accident, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRADI) asked insurance companies to verify details of the deceased with their database on issuance of the overseas medical insurance, personal accident and life insurance policies.





The advisory also stated no claim was to be denied or delayed due to procedural formalities in the case of confirmed deceased individuals from the passengers' list and persons at buildings affected by the crash. Accordingly, major insurers like the Life Insurance Corporation of India, New India Assurance, HDFC Life, Iffco Tokio General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz GIC and Tata AIG Insurance have set up their help desks at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to expedite the process.





The insurers said they are matching the data shared by authorities with their database and are proactively reaching out to the families. LIC administrative officer Ashish Shukla told PTI that the company has so far received 10 claims at the hospital and its offices. There is one case where the insured individual nominated the spouse and both died in the accident, said the officer from the country's largest insurance company. -- PTI

