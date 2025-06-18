HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
AI cancels Lucknow-Mumbai flight due to operational issues

Wed, 18 June 2025
10:05
Air India on Wednesday said it has cancelled its Lucknow-Mumbai flight scheduled for June 17 due to "operational reasons" and the ripple effect of flight diversions.

Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination, Lucknow, at the earliest, an Air India spokesperson said. Air India flight AI2491 from Mumbai to Lucknow, scheduled for June 17, was cancelled due to "operational reasons."

The airline stated that the cascading impact of flight diversions caused by heavy rains in Delhi also contributed to the decision to cancel the flight. Moreover, the delayed arrival of diverted flights resulted in the operating crew reaching their regulatory flight duty time limits. So, replacement crew could not be immediately arranged due to the weather-related delays and disruptions, the airline stated. It said the affected passengers were also provided with hotel accommodation to minimise the inconvenience. 

 Full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling were also offered to them if they opted, it said.

Trouble continued at Air India, which is facing the biggest crisis since Tata group bought the airline three-and-a-half years back, with as many as seven international flights being cancelled yesterday for varied reasons, and a glitch forcing fliers on San Francisco-Mumbai flight to deplane during a stopover. -- PTI

Modi rejects Trump's mediation claim, declines US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone with United States President Donald Trump and made it clear that no mediation or trade deal led to an understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

LIVE! AI cancels Lucknow-Mumbai flight due to operational issues

India, Canada agree to restore high commissioners

India and Canada have agreed to restore High Commissioners to each other's capitals at an early date, the first in 'calibrated steps' to restore stability to the 'very important relationship', Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Shuks' Axiom-4 mission put off to June 22

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station has been postponed to June 22, to allow National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to evaluate the operations on the orbital lab after the...

AI 171 Crash: Why DNA Matching Is Taking Time

'If you have 270 bodies and each body is fragmented into 10 parts, you cannot do (so many) DNA tests and even if you do it will be a long procedure.'

