Follow Rediff on:      
After phone call with Modi, Trump repeats claim he stopped India-Pak war

Wed, 18 June 2025
21:56
Hours after holding a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his claim that he stopped a war between India and Pakistan. 

In comments to reporters, Trump described Modi as "a fantastic man" and asserted that the two countries will have a trade deal. 

"Well, I stopped the war'. I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India. But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India," Trump said on Wednesday. 

Trump, who is hosting Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House Wednesday, was asked what he is looking forward to achieving diplomatically from the meeting with the Pakistani general. 

"This man was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistan side," Trump said, referring to Munir. 

"Modi, from the India side, and others. They were going at it, and they're both nuclear countries. I got it stopped. I don't think I had one story. Did I have one story written' I stopped the war between two major nations, major nuclear nations. I don't think I had a story written about it," he said, adding that the people know. 

In a nearly 35-minute phone call with Trump on Tuesday, Modi firmly stated that India does not and will "never accept" mediation and that the discussions between Indian and Pakistani militaries on cessation of military actions were initiated at Islamabad's request, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said.

