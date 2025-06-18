HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

93% Of Richest Indians' Wealth Linked To Listed Firms

Wed, 18 June 2025
Share:
09:44
image
Around 2,000 richest Indians hold 100 trillion wealth, 93 per cent of which is derived from the value of their stakes in listed companies, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Creators report. The remaining 7 per cent of the wealth is held in unlisted companies. As the analysis is based only on shareholding data that is publicly available, the report may not have captured the complete unlisted universe and the wealth held under trusts and through private entities. 

In addition, nearly 60 per cent of the overall wealth tracked by the report belongs to individuals from the top 50 business houses. Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises alone control 12 per cent of the 100 trillion wealth.

"Beyond the 100-trillion net worth of India's wealthiest lies another 50 trillion of wealth in trusts (15 trillion) and corporate entities (35 trillion) that are part of promoter holdings," the report said.  

The report also includes a list of 2,013 wealth creators with a minimum net worth of 500 crore. The list, led by Aakash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani, includes 161 individuals with net worth of over 10,000 crore. Over 70 per cent of the names in the list are men and they together account for 76 per cent of the total wealth, the report said. 

The report also highlights that India's first-generation entrepreneurs under the age of 40 have attained wealth by leveraging the digital economy including sectors like broking and investment platforms, e-commerce solutions, edtech and fintech. 

Around 86 per cent of the wealth created by these individuals is earned from their flagship companies. Only around 30 per cent of the individuals on the list derive their wealth from two or more companies.  

-- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

Modi rejects Trump's mediation claim, declines US visit
Modi rejects Trump's mediation claim, declines US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone with United States President Donald Trump and made it clear that no mediation or trade deal led to an understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

LIVE! AI cancels Lucknow-Mumbai flight due to operational issues
LIVE! AI cancels Lucknow-Mumbai flight due to operational issues

India, Canada agree to restore high commissioners
India, Canada agree to restore high commissioners

India and Canada have agreed to restore High Commissioners to each other's capitals at an early date, the first in 'calibrated steps' to restore stability to the 'very important relationship', Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Shuks' Axiom-4 mission put off to June 22
Shuks' Axiom-4 mission put off to June 22

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station has been postponed to June 22, to allow National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to evaluate the operations on the orbital lab after the...

AI 171 Crash: Why DNA Matching Is Taking Time
AI 171 Crash: Why DNA Matching Is Taking Time

'If you have 270 bodies and each body is fragmented into 10 parts, you cannot do (so many) DNA tests and even if you do it will be a long procedure.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD