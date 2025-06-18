93% Of Richest Indians' Wealth Linked To Listed Firms

09:44





In addition, nearly 60 per cent of the overall wealth tracked by the report belongs to individuals from the top 50 business houses. Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises alone control 12 per cent of the 100 trillion wealth.





"Beyond the 100-trillion net worth of India's wealthiest lies another 50 trillion of wealth in trusts (15 trillion) and corporate entities (35 trillion) that are part of promoter holdings," the report said.





The report also includes a list of 2,013 wealth creators with a minimum net worth of 500 crore. The list, led by Aakash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani, includes 161 individuals with net worth of over 10,000 crore. Over 70 per cent of the names in the list are men and they together account for 76 per cent of the total wealth, the report said.





The report also highlights that India's first-generation entrepreneurs under the age of 40 have attained wealth by leveraging the digital economy including sectors like broking and investment platforms, e-commerce solutions, edtech and fintech.





Around 86 per cent of the wealth created by these individuals is earned from their flagship companies. Only around 30 per cent of the individuals on the list derive their wealth from two or more companies.





-- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard

