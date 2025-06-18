HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
3 Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police in Andhra

Wed, 18 June 2025
22:49
File image
Three Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the police during a combing operation in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Wednesday. 

According to the preliminary information, the combing operation was carried out based on prior intelligence inputs. 

"Three maoists were neutralized in an Exchange of Fire (EoF) near Kintukuru village (Papikondalu forest area) on Wednesday morning around 6 am," inspector general of police operations, Srikanth said. 

Rampachodavaram DSP GS Prasanth said the bodies of the Maoists are yet to be recovered. 

Of those killed, two are women. 

The process of bringing the bodies from the forest area is going on while more details will be known only when the bodies arrive, he said. 

The deceased maoists are identified as Uday, central committee member Aruna, special zone committee member, and Anju, party member, killed in the EoF between Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds and Maoists. -- PTI

