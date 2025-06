20:02

File image of an anti-Maoist operation/ANI Photo





The personnel were engaged in an anti-Naxal operation near Chitpil village to trace explosives meant to target security forces, they said.





The improvised explosive devices were defused on the spot, the police said in a statement.





Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

Security personnel have recovered 14 IEDs and over 50 kg of explosive material from a Maoist camp in a forest area in West Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.