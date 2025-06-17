HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Won't tolerate those who facilitate illegal immigration: US embassy

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
09:02
image
The United States "will not tolerate" those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the US, its embassy in New Delhi said on Monday.
 
In a statement, the US embassy also said United States has "established new visa restrictions" targeting foreign government officials and others who do so.
 
The statement was shared on the X handle of the embassy.
 
It comes in the backdrop of an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration in California's Los Angeles recently.

"We will not tolerate those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the United States," reads the embassy statement.
 
The US has established "new visa restrictions targeting foreign government officials and others who do so, and the Trump administration has designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations several criminal cartels that facilitate illegal immigration and alien smuggling," it added. 

"Also, governments that do not facilitate the repatriation of their nationals from the United States face serious consequences, including broad restrictions on entry to the United States for their nationals," it said.
 
The US embassy on June 10 had also issued a statement, saying, the United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to the country, but it "cannot and will not tolerate" illegal entry and abuse of visas or violation of US law. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Bomb threat' diverted Lufthansa flight lands at Hy'bad
LIVE! 'Bomb threat' diverted Lufthansa flight lands at Hy'bad

Vacate Tehran Immediately: Trump
Vacate Tehran Immediately: Trump

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump on Monday urged civilians to 'immediately evacuate Tehran', shortly after which the White House announced he would be departing the G7 summit early to 'attend to...

Glitch on another Air India flight, fliers deplaned during halt
Glitch on another Air India flight, fliers deplaned during halt

The decision was made in interest of flight safety, the captain of the plane told the passengers.

'Nothing As Heartbreaking As This'
'Nothing As Heartbreaking As This'

'We consider everyone who lost someone in this tragedy as part of our family -- now and forever.'

Honeymoon murder: Police say motive deeper than affair
Honeymoon murder: Police say motive deeper than affair

All those arrested will be taken to Sohra around 12 pm on Tuesday for the reconstruction of the crime scene, the police said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD