Woman held for poisoning husband to death month after marriage in J'khand

21:45





The woman was arrested after her mother-in-law lodged a complaint with the police.





The accused was forwarded to jail on Tuesday.





The incident occurred in Bahokudar village, under the jurisdiction of Ranka police station, on Sunday evening.





Budhnath Singh, the deceased, married Sunita on May 11.





Sunita Singh allegedly laced her husband's dinner with a poisonous substance on Sunday evening, and he died the same day.





A sample of the poison from the deceased has been preserved for testing to determine its nature, Ranka sub-divisional police officer Rohit Ranjan Singh told PTI.





It is reported to police that the relationship between the newlyweds was strained, the SDPO said.





He said that Sunita initially accused her mother-in-law of poisoning her son.





Later, she confessed to the crime, and she was sent to jail on Tuesday, he said. -- PTI

