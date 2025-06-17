HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman held for poisoning husband to death month after marriage in J'khand

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
21:45
image
The police arrested a 20-year-old woman on the charge of poisoning her husband to death around a month after their wedding in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, an officer said on Tuesday. 

The woman was arrested after her mother-in-law lodged a complaint with the police. 

The accused was forwarded to jail on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred in Bahokudar village, under the jurisdiction of Ranka police station, on Sunday evening. 

Budhnath Singh, the deceased, married Sunita on May 11. 

Sunita Singh allegedly laced her husband's dinner with a poisonous substance on Sunday evening, and he died the same day. 

A sample of the poison from the deceased has been preserved for testing to determine its nature, Ranka sub-divisional police officer Rohit Ranjan Singh told PTI. 

It is reported to police that the relationship between the newlyweds was strained, the SDPO said. 

He said that Sunita initially accused her mother-in-law of poisoning her son. 

Later, she confessed to the crime, and she was sent to jail on Tuesday, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 12 flights diverted from Delhi due to rain, gusty winds
LIVE! 12 flights diverted from Delhi due to rain, gusty winds

Air India in crisis, cancels 7 flights amid crash fallout
Air India in crisis, cancels 7 flights amid crash fallout

While Air India cancelled six international flights due to aviation regulator DGCA subjecting its Dreamliner fleet to enhanced checks, the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick one was cancelled due to unavailability of aircraft, the airline said.

162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over
162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or badly damaged in the deadly June 12 crash.

Video shows BJMC residents fleeing AI plane crash
Video shows BJMC residents fleeing AI plane crash

In one of the frames of the chilling video, a woman is seen trying to climb down from the balcony with the support of mere railings with huge flames emanating from the crash site just metres away.

How Investigators Recover, Decode Black Boxes
How Investigators Recover, Decode Black Boxes

'Data retrieval is just one part. Investigators also examine physical wreckage, pilot logs, and maintenance records.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD