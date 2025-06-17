HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Thug Life' must be released in Karnataka: SC

Tue, 17 June 2025
"Cannot allow mob, vigilante to take over streets, film 'Thug life' must be released in Karnataka," says the Supreme Court. "Rule of law says film with CBFC clearance has to be released in every state. Putting people in fear, threat of burning theatres cannot be allowed." 

SC says Karnataka HC should not have sought apology from Kamal Haasan over his remarks, transfers case related to 'Thug Life' to apex court.

"If actor Kamal Haasan said something, let people debate it but film cannot be stopped from screening in theatres," SC to Karnataka govt.


The makers of Thug Life, in a petition in Supreme Court, have alleged that despite CBFC certification, the film is facing a ban in Karnataka due to threats from private groups. They have also alleged that the state authorities have failed to intervene in this seemingly unlawful activity.


