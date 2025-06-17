Stock markets end lower amid ongoing Israel-Iran conflict

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Tuesday amid profit-booking after a sharp rally in the previous session as investors turned cautious in view of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.
Besides, investors preferred to stay on the sidelines due to rising global crude oil prices and the upcoming US Fed interest rate decision later this week, according to experts. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 212.85 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 81,583.30. During the day, it dropped 369.14 points or 0.45 per cent to 81,427.01. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 93.10 points or 0.37 per cent to 24,853.40.