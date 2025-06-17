HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Stock markets end lower amid ongoing Israel-Iran conflict

Tue, 17 June 2025
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Tuesday amid profit-booking after a sharp rally in the previous session as investors turned cautious in view of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Besides, investors preferred to stay on the sidelines due to rising global crude oil prices and the upcoming US Fed interest rate decision later this week, according to experts. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 212.85 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 81,583.30. During the day, it dropped 369.14 points or 0.45 per cent to 81,427.01. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 93.10 points or 0.37 per cent to 24,853.40.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bomb threat forces IndiGo flight to land in Nagpur
Honeymoon murder: Cops recreate crime scene with killers
Raja was hacked to death on May 23 while honeymooning in the northeastern state. His wife Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj and three hitmen have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Odisha: 4 minors among 10 held in gang-rape of student
The incident happened on Sunday night when the woman, an undergraduate student at a private college, went to the beach along with her boyfriend, who is a classmate, on the occasion of the Raja festival, they said.

5 crashes, no action: Kedarnath's air safety crisis deepens
The recent helicopter crash near Kedarnath, in which seven lives were lost, has proven yet again that aviation regulatory authorities have not learnt lessons from similar air mishaps in the challenging Kedar valley and have done little...

AI 171 Crash: What CVR, FDR May Reveal
How cockpit voices and flight data unravel what happened during an air crash.

