Stock markets end lower amid ongoing Israel-Iran conflict

17:15





Besides, investors preferred to stay on the sidelines due to rising global crude oil prices and the upcoming US Fed interest rate decision later this week, according to experts. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 212.85 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 81,583.30. During the day, it dropped 369.14 points or 0.45 per cent to 81,427.01. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 93.10 points or 0.37 per cent to 24,853.40.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Tuesday amid profit-booking after a sharp rally in the previous session as investors turned cautious in view of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.