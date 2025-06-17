Stock markets close lower

17:33

The BSE small cap gauge dropped 0.67 per cent and midcap index declined 0.56 per cent. Among BSE sectoral indices, metal went lower by 1.29 per cent, services (1.09 per cent), oil & gas (0.92 per cent), commodities (0.86 per cent), energy (0.73 per cent), consumer discretionary (0.64 per cent) and realty (0.64 per cent). IT, teck and BSE Focused IT were the gainers. Among Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma dropped the most by 1.89 per cent. Granules India, Lupin, Natco Pharma, Laurus Labs and Aurobindo Pharma were major losers. Market breadth was negative on BSE as 2,483 stocks declined while 1,496 advanced and 139 remained unchanged.