Sonia Gandhi responding well to treatment: Hospital

14:04

File pic





The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday evening. In a statement, chairman of the hospital Ajay Swaroop, said, "She is stable and responding well to treatment. She is recovering from a stomach infection. Her diet is being closely monitored, and she remains under observation. As a precautionary measure, her discharge date has not yet been decided."





"Our team of doctors, Dr S Nundy and Dr Amitabh Yadav, is closely monitoring her health and diet," he added. -- PTI

