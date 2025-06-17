HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 19 paise to close at 86.23 against US dollar

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
19:05
image
The rupee declined 19 paise to close at 86.23 (provisional) against the greenback on Tuesday weighed down by a rise in global crude oil prices amid the escalating Iran-Israel war, and a strengthening dollar. 

Weak sentiments in the domestic equity markets and FII outflows put further pressure on the rupee, according to forex traders. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.96 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 85.96-86.28 during the day before settling at 86.23 (provisional), down 19 paise from its previous close. 

The rupee had closed at 86.04 against the rupee on Monday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India cancels six international flights
LIVE! Air India cancels six international flights

162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over
162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or badly damaged in the deadly June 12 crash.

Sonam, Raja seen trekking in Meghalaya 'just before murder'
Sonam, Raja seen trekking in Meghalaya 'just before murder'

The video posted by a tourist named Dev Singh shows the couple trekking up a steep mountain path in Meghalaya's lush landscape.

Indians asked to leave Tehran immediately in new advisory
Indians asked to leave Tehran immediately in new advisory

The post came as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensified as they traded strikes on a fifth day.

Air India cancels Delhi-Paris flight after some issues
Air India cancels Delhi-Paris flight after some issues

Consequently, the return flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi of June 18 also stands cancelled, it said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD