Rupee falls 19 paise to close at 86.23 against US dollar

19:05





Weak sentiments in the domestic equity markets and FII outflows put further pressure on the rupee, according to forex traders.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.96 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 85.96-86.28 during the day before settling at 86.23 (provisional), down 19 paise from its previous close.





The rupee had closed at 86.04 against the rupee on Monday. -- PTI

The rupee declined 19 paise to close at 86.23 (provisional) against the greenback on Tuesday weighed down by a rise in global crude oil prices amid the escalating Iran-Israel war, and a strengthening dollar.