Pre-honeymoon murder: Groom killed day before wedding

Tue, 17 June 2025
11:27
A groom was murdered a day before his wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, police said. The incident took place on June 15 and police have taken into custody a man hailing from Dhanpura, the village of the deceased, who is suspected to have an affair with the would-be-bride.

Jitendra Singh, Circle Officer Rampur City, told reporters yesterday that accused Saddam was arrested on Monday morning. He had told police that he had hidden Nihal's mobile phone.

"Nihal was murdered on the 15th. After the murder, the police party of Kotwali Ganj police station took the accused Saddam to recover Nihal's mobile. During the process of recovery, the accused Saddam snatched the pistol from the police constable and tried to escape. Immediately, the SHO fired in self defence at the miscreant. The miscreant got injured and was immediately sent to the hospital, and legal action is being taken," Jitendra Singh, Circle Officer Rampur City, told reporters yesterday.

Police officials from the Kotwaliganj police station have recovered a mobile belonging to the deceased person.

"At present, it is not clear whether it is a case of a love affair. Nihal was set to get married on June 16. In the morning," the police official added. 

LIVE! Pre-honeymoon murder: Groom killed day before wedding

