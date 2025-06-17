Plane crash pilot's mortal remains brought home to parents

10:07





Businessman Niranjan Hiranandani and local MLA Dilip Lande were among those who visited Sabharwal's residence to pay respects to him. Sumeet Sabharwal's father Pushkaraj Sabharwal and other relatives were also seen paying homage.





A hearse carrying the pilot's mortal remains later left for Chakala electric crematorium, the official said.





Soon after the takeoff, the pilot gave a Mayday call to the Ahmedabad air traffic controller. However, thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.At around 2 pm, the London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.

The mortal remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal has been brought to his residence in Powai, Mumbai. He was the captain of the London-bound Air India flight that crashed soon after take off in Ahmedabad, on June 12.