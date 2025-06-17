HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Overexposure To Group Biz A Challenge For LIC

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
11:31
image
Aanalysts said the State-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India faces several key challenges. These include a declining market share, higher exposure to the group business segment, and over-reliance on the agency distribution channels, according to experts.

Under Siddhartha Mohanty, who demitted office on June 7, LIC reported a modest rise in total premium collections, from Rs 4.74 trillion in FY23 to Rs 4.88 trillion in FY25.The new business premium (NBP) grew to Rs 62,495 crore in FY25, from Rs 58,757 crore in FY23. However, this slow growth contributed to a drop in market share, which declined to 57.05 per cent in FY25 from 62.3 per cent in FY23.

"One of the key challenges for LIC is its over-reliance on group business. There is a pressing need to grow its individual premium base. A critical concern is its declining market share, which can be addressed by expanding its individual business," an analyst said.

"Moreover, there is a demographic gap with LIC largely catering to an older population while private players tend to be focused more on the younger population," they added.

Amid the change in surrender value norms, effective October 1, 2024, that dented overall premium growth in the life insurance industry in FY25, LIC's new business premium (NBP) rose just 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2.23 trillion.

In contrast, NBP had grown by 16.67 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.32 trillion in FY23. Of the total business, group business accounted for 74.71 per cent in FY23 as against 97.95 per cent in FY25. 

-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pre-honeymoon murder: Groom killed day before wedding
LIVE! Pre-honeymoon murder: Groom killed day before wedding

Indians asked to leave Tehran immediately in new advisory
Indians asked to leave Tehran immediately in new advisory

The post came as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensified as they traded strikes on a fifth day.

Trump exits G7 Summit early 'to deal with Middle East'
Trump exits G7 Summit early 'to deal with Middle East'

US President Donald Trump has cut short his visit to Canada, where he was to attend G7 Summit meetings, to return to Washington, DC, a day earlier amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

Pilot Error Or System Failure? What Black Box Reveals
Pilot Error Or System Failure? What Black Box Reveals

'The goal is a 360-degree reconstruction of the flight's final minutes to ensure nothing is overlooked.'

Our skies were filled with drones: Indian students in Iran
Our skies were filled with drones: Indian students in Iran

'The condition was getting worse here every minute'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD