Orange alert after heavy rains batter Mumbai; three injured

Colaba and Santacruz weather observatories for south Mumbai and suburbs, respectively, recorded 42.2 mm and 69.6 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.





At 93 mm, the Nariyalwadi area in the western suburbs received the highest rainfall in ten hours ended at 6 pm, followed by 92 mm at BKC, and 86 mm in Khar East.





The Met department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sidhudurg districts in the Konkan region and Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, and Nagpur districts in Vidarbha, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few or isolated places" till 8.30 am Tuesday.





Civic officials said 50.20 mm of rainfall was recorded in the island city, 70.15 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 75 mm in the western suburbs till 6 pm.





Amid heavy rainfall, the parapet wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Jogeshwari (east), injuring two women who were passing from the spot.





A civic official said one of the injured women was treated in the ICU, while the other was discharged.





Civic officials said Mumbai reported eight incidents of house collapse in ten hours from 8 am to 6 pm, three short circuits, and 36 incidents of falling of trees/branches.





At 22, the highest number of mishaps were reported from western suburbs. -- PTI

