HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

One dead, six injured as hot water pipe bursts at pharma firm's unit

Tue, 17 June 2025
Share:
22:12
image
A worker died and six others were injured, two of them critically, when a pipe used for mixing boiling water with chemicals burst at a pharma company's unit in Nagpur district on Tuesday, the police said. 

Initially, a senior police official had said that the explosion occurred in a glass line reactor of Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd, located on the Kamptee-Nagpur Road. 

However, a Yashodhara Nagar police station official said in the evening that water at the temperature of 125 degrees Celsius was being mixed with chemicals when it splashed on workers following the pipe burst on the third floor of the unit. 

The company is engaged in the manufacturing of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) which is used in the pharmaceutical and food industries. 

MCC is primarily used as an excipient1 (binder/filler) in the pharmaceutical industry. 

The deceased worker was identified as Sudhir Kalbande (42), while his injured colleagues are identified as Dinesh Tembhurne, Mangesh Raut, Yunus Khan, Swapnadeep Vaidya, Ashish Wadkule, and Ganesh Wankhede, the official said, adding that two workers are in a critical condition. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 224 civilians including kids killed in Israeli strikes: Iran
LIVE! 224 civilians including kids killed in Israeli strikes: Iran

Air India in crisis, cancels 7 flights amid crash fallout
Air India in crisis, cancels 7 flights amid crash fallout

While Air India cancelled six international flights due to aviation regulator DGCA subjecting its Dreamliner fleet to enhanced checks, the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick one was cancelled due to unavailability of aircraft, the airline said.

162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over
162 victims identified, 120 bodies handed over

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or badly damaged in the deadly June 12 crash.

Video shows BJMC residents fleeing AI plane crash
Video shows BJMC residents fleeing AI plane crash

In one of the frames of the chilling video, a woman is seen trying to climb down from the balcony with the support of mere railings with huge flames emanating from the crash site just metres away.

AI 171 Crash: What CVR, FDR May Reveal
AI 171 Crash: What CVR, FDR May Reveal

How cockpit voices and flight data unravel what happened during an air crash.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD