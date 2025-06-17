One dead, six injured as hot water pipe bursts at pharma firm's unit

22:12





Initially, a senior police official had said that the explosion occurred in a glass line reactor of Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd, located on the Kamptee-Nagpur Road.





However, a Yashodhara Nagar police station official said in the evening that water at the temperature of 125 degrees Celsius was being mixed with chemicals when it splashed on workers following the pipe burst on the third floor of the unit.





The company is engaged in the manufacturing of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) which is used in the pharmaceutical and food industries.





MCC is primarily used as an excipient1 (binder/filler) in the pharmaceutical industry.





The deceased worker was identified as Sudhir Kalbande (42), while his injured colleagues are identified as Dinesh Tembhurne, Mangesh Raut, Yunus Khan, Swapnadeep Vaidya, Ashish Wadkule, and Ganesh Wankhede, the official said, adding that two workers are in a critical condition. -- PTI

