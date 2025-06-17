HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Now, Air India cancels Delhi-Paris flight after checks

Tue, 17 June 2025
16:11
Air India has cancelled its Delhi-Paris flight on Tuesday after some problems were identified during pre-flight checks, according to the airline. Air India further said that the "issue" is being addressed.

Consequently, the return flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi of June 18 also stands cancelled, it said. "Flight AI143 from Delhi to Paris (on) June 17 has been cancelled. The mandatory pre-flight checks identified an issue which is being presently addressed. 

"However, in view of the flight coming under the restrictions on night operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport, the said the flight has been cancelled," Air India said. 

The airline said that it is providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling, if opted by the passengers. Air India also said it is making alternative arrangements to fly passengers to their destination at the earliest. PTI

